The Brightcove Virtual Events (VE) platform helps enterprises and brands transform both internal and external events into customized, personalized video experiences that help achieve business goals.
AMPLIFY COMMUNICATION AND ENGAGEMENT
VE for Business is an easy-to-use virtual event solution, ideal for mid-sized, self-service events for enterprises and brands. VE for Business makes creating and launching internal and external (or both) events fast and intuitive, and is specifically designed for:
Employee Town Halls
Conferences and Summits
Panel Discussions
Sales Meetings
Product Launches
Customer Communications
TRANSFORM THE LIVE EVENT EXPERIENCE
VE for Enterprise is a full-featured platform that lets global enterprises and leading brands create and deliver immersive live experiences to share your story with thousands or even millions of live attendees. VE for Enterprise is perfect for concerts, global trade shows, sporting events, award ceremonies, fundraisers, and more, with features like:
Live and VOD streaming
Registration
Ticketing
Attendee engagement
Virtual booths
Mobile viewing apps
|Feature
|VE for Business
|VE for Enterprise
|Branded Event Portals
|Embeddable Players
|Q&A / Polling / Live Chat
|Secure Viewing
|CRM and MarTech Integrations
|*
|Breakout Sessions
|**
|Social Media Publication
|Interactive Calls to Action
|Zoom and Teams Integrations
|Live and Simu-Live
|Event Registration
|***
|Payment and Ticketing
|Attendee Networking
|Sponsor Engagement
|Agenda Building
|Virtual Exhibits
|Technology and Engineering Emmy Award-Winning Stream Reliability
|Unlimited Scale
|*Optional add-on
**Via Zoom or MS Teams Integration (both included at no charge)
***Via Single Sign-On (SSO)