BRIGHTCOVE VIRTUAL EVENTS

MAKE YOUR VIRTUAL EVENT THE MAIN EVENT

The Brightcove Virtual Events (VE) platform helps enterprises and brands transform both internal and external events into customized, personalized video experiences that help achieve business goals.

Who we've helped stream events

NAB

Virtual Events for Business

AMPLIFY COMMUNICATION AND ENGAGEMENT

VE for Business is an easy-to-use virtual event solution, ideal for mid-sized, self-service events for enterprises and brands. VE for Business makes creating and launching internal and external (or both) events fast and intuitive, and is specifically designed for:

  • Employee Town Halls

  • Conferences and Summits

  • Panel Discussions

  • Sales Meetings

  • Product Launches

  • Customer Communications

Virtual Events for Enterprise

TRANSFORM THE LIVE EVENT EXPERIENCE

VE for Enterprise is a full-featured platform that lets global enterprises and leading brands create and deliver immersive live experiences to share your story with thousands or even millions of live attendees. VE for Enterprise is perfect for concerts, global trade shows, sporting events, award ceremonies, fundraisers, and more, with features like:

  • Live and VOD streaming

  • Registration

  • Ticketing

  • Attendee engagement

  • Virtual booths

  • Mobile viewing apps

Which One is Right for You?

FeatureVE for BusinessVE for Enterprise
Branded Event Portals
Embeddable Players
Q&A / Polling / Live Chat
Secure Viewing
CRM and MarTech Integrations
*
Breakout Sessions
**
Social Media Publication
Interactive Calls to Action
Zoom and Teams Integrations
Live and Simu-Live
Event Registration
***
Payment and Ticketing
Attendee Networking
Sponsor Engagement
Agenda Building
Virtual Exhibits
Technology and Engineering Emmy Award-Winning Stream Reliability
Unlimited Scale
*Optional add-on
**Via Zoom or MS Teams Integration (both included at no charge)
***Via Single Sign-On (SSO)

THE EVERYTHING GUIDE TO VIRTUAL EVENTS

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO BECOME AN EXPERT

Still haven't found what you're looking for?

Ready to get started?