Support and Services

We are passionate about supporting our customers and making them successful. Nothing epitomizes this passion more than our continued investment in support, training, and customer success and services. Not only do we offer the best support SLAs in the industry, our global organization is never more than a phone call away when our customers need help.

Contact us Whenever and However you Want We understand that different people like to solve their problems in different ways. So, we offer 24/7 support over a number of different communication channels for our customers: forum, email, phone, and live chat.

Training Brightcove Learning Services and Training are a core part of our offering to our customers. The goal of the Learning Services team is to provide as many training resources as possible, in as many formats and types as possible, for all levels of Brightcove users (beginners, intermediate, and advanced). Because not everyone learns the same way, Brightcove provides all the necessary resources so that whether you are a visual, auditory or kinesthetic learner, Brightcove has you covered!

Customer Success and Onboarding Brightcove has a team of dedicated customer success leaders. The customer success team accelerates onboarding, conducts targeted training, and leads video technology best practice sessions. The goal is to make the process of successfully getting up and running as fast as possible so our customers begin to generate ROI as quickly as possible.

Live Stream Event Support Live streaming events are important, and you need to get your live stream right the first time. Brightcove offers dedicated support engineers throughout the duration of your live streaming event for troubleshooting and monitoring to ensure your live stream is flawless. Live Stream Event Support includes testing streams prior to going live, CDN configuration, assisting with encoder configuration, and direct urgent access to CDN partners.