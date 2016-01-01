Platform: APIs & SDKs

Utilize comprehensive APIs to customize, extend, and integrate with the Brightcove platform. With Video Cloud token-based REST APIs, you can easily access all your video content, metadata, publishing and analytics APIs, deploy video in your mobile applications, integrate with third-party technologies like CMS services and DAM systems, create custom video player templates, and extend video player functionality with plugins.
Deliver consistent high-quality, smooth video with adaptive bitrate live streaming. Reach your audience on the web or mobile devices including iPad, iPhone, and Android with simultaneous RTMP and HLS outputs. Customize renditions or use out-of-the-box SD/HD sets to optimize playback for any viewer’s screen size or network conditions.
The Playback API makes it easy to integrate video content managed in Video Cloud with custom players on different or more specialized platforms. The Playback API can also integrate video metadata within custom apps and sites for more customized experiences. At its heart, this API is built to support massive scale in complex video deployments.
Video Cloud SDKs give you the tools you need to jump-start projects and deliver great video applications. SDKs for iOS, tvOS, Android and AndroidTV give you what it takes to bring video to your mobile applications and connected TV experiences.
Get the answer you need, when you need it. Brightcove’s Developer Center gives you unlimited access to comprehensive product documentation, sample code, developer articles, and technical videos making it easy for you to get the information you want when you need it. With over 1,000 pages of product documentation in English, French, German, Japanese, and Spanish, Video Cloud gives you the information you need to succeed.