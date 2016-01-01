Monetization and Advertising

Brightcove Video Cloud helps you grow and monetize your content without the cost and complexity of in-house development. Ad-supported businesses take advantage of the comprehensive suite of advertising features with metadata-driven ad insertion and built-in integrations with leading ad networks. Manage ad blockers with our server-side ad insertion (SSAI) tool, or integrate with common client-side ad insertion (CSAI) solutions helping to protect revenue.

Standards Compliant Advertising Workflow Insert ads into your video content to drive revenue using Brightcove’s easy-to-implement ad integrations that support IAB video ad standards VAST, VMAP and VPAID, and accommodates pre-, mid- and post-roll ads as well as overlays and companions.

Metadata-Driven Ads Drive ad placement decisions based on video content, duration and user behavior. Target ads to specific criteria using your ad server’s targeting capabilities.

Companion Ads Synchronize in-stream video advertising with other ad units on the page, such as banners and video overlays.

Ad Cue Points Define programmatic cue points to trigger pre-, mid- and post-roll ads. Set the specific number of video and rich media ads to be played at each insertion point.