Mobile Devices and OTT

Reach all audiences with SDKs, mobile-ready encoding and intelligent device detection

Brightcove Video Cloud provides mobile-ready video encoding, robust software development kits (SDK), intelligent device detection, and powerful mobile-optimization that makes it dramatically easier to realize a cross-platform mobile video strategy that spans across both mobile web and mobile apps.

Mobile Apps

The Brightcove Video Player SDKs for iOS and Android make it easy to deliver engaging video experiences to mobile applications. Complete documentation and developer articles in the Video Cloud support center help you leverage the full power of Video Cloud in your mobile application and can accelerate your app development project.

Mobile Web

Organizations of all sizes are developing mobile websites and setting up their video content for mobile browser delivery. Video Cloud gives you everything you need to get up and running fast with captivating mobile websites that leverage the full power of this platform, including HTML5 video player templates and automatic device detection. Video Cloud provides everything you need to reach this rapidly growing audience and deliver breakthrough video experiences to phones and tablets.
