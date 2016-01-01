Scalable and Fast Video Transcoding

Brightcove offers fast, reliable, and infinitely scalable cloud-based transcoding. Upload your video once and we take care of the rest, with the most advanced ingest and transcoding technology to deliver high-quality video to any desktop or device. Video Cloud automatically prepares your video for adaptive bitrate streaming, generating multiple renditions of each source file based on default settings or your custom encoding profile so you don't have to worry about it.
Video Cloud is designed to make the process of getting videos online and published as fast as possible. With Video Cloud, going live with your video assets has never been faster or easier. Upload directly from our easy-to-use web application and select video assets from your desktop or from a specific URL. While you upload videos, customize their metadata to save time and keep your content organized and tagged properly.
Adaptive bitrate streaming ensures the best possible playback experience for your customers, whenever they are watching. We support popular adaptive streaming formats like HLS, Microsoft Smooth Streaming, and MPEG-DASH, as well as audio formats like MP3, AAC, and Dolby. HLS outputs are highly optimized, with smaller output size, leading to better picture quality at lower bitrates. In combination with Brightcove's HTML5 video player technology, customers can deliver HLS to PCs.
Video Cloud users can access cloud-based ingest and transcoding through our Ingestion API. This API gives users the fastest transcoding and enables fast video publishing, all with the flexibility of an API.