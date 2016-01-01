Scalable and Fast Video Transcoding

Brightcove offers fast, reliable, and infinitely scalable cloud-based transcoding. Upload your video once and we take care of the rest, with the most advanced ingest and transcoding technology to deliver high-quality video to any desktop or device. Video Cloud automatically prepares your video for adaptive bitrate streaming, generating multiple renditions of each source file based on default settings or your custom encoding profile so you don't have to worry about it.

Fastest Time to Live Video Cloud is designed to make the process of getting videos online and published as fast as possible. With Video Cloud, going live with your video assets has never been faster or easier. Upload directly from our easy-to-use web application and select video assets from your desktop or from a specific URL. While you upload videos, customize their metadata to save time and keep your content organized and tagged properly.

Broad Format Support Make sure you are prepared for a multi-device, multi-format world. Today's viewer consumes video on a variety of devices, each with their own operating system and video format. Video Cloud supports nearly every format and codec, focusing on transcoding into formats that are used for streaming to web browsers, tablets, smartphones, and other connected devices. We offer the greatest platform and device reach with the best viewer experience and comprehensive device support by focusing on delivery using HLS and MPEG-DASH.

Adaptive Bitrate Streaming Adaptive bitrate streaming ensures the best possible playback experience for your customers, whenever they are watching. We support popular adaptive streaming formats like HLS, Microsoft Smooth Streaming, and MPEG-DASH, as well as audio formats like MP3, AAC, and Dolby. HLS outputs are highly optimized, with smaller output size, leading to better picture quality at lower bitrates. In combination with Brightcove's HTML5 video player technology, customers can deliver HLS to PCs.

Cloud-Based Live Stream Transcoding Cloud-based transcoding simplifies live video workflows and provides a simple way to create high-quality, adaptive bitrate video streams. Video Cloud offers a turnkey solution for live events, with a user interface to provision a live event and transcoding, and manage delivery of the live stream to browsers and devices.