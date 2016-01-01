Video Content Management System (CMS)

Organizing and managing your video content is incredibly important. Whether you have a few video clips or thousands of full-length episodes, our online video CMS makes it easy to sort, manage, and organize your entire video library. With convenient features like batch editing and drag-and-drop playlists, Brightcove Video Cloud provides everything you need to organize and manage your video content.
Video Cloud makes it easy to save, sort, and search your entire video library. You can label videos with standard descriptive fields or create custom metadata for your unique identifiers. Organize your video assets with folders and create accounts for different groups and business units. Keep your videos organized with playlists or Smart Playlists, which automatically organize your content based on tags. Push videos into playlists and pull groups of videos for display in video players or MRSS feeds.
Get your video live fast. Quick Publish saves you time, enabling you to upload and publish a single video clip on a website or blog in one simple step. Just copy and paste the embed code and you are ready to go.
Quickly and easily create playlists for your video content. Creating playlists for your video players, websites, and video pages helps make sure you show your audience relevant videos and a coherent story. You can also create Smart Playlists that auto-populate based on metadata and tags so you can keep your content fresh. Sort Smart Playlists by newest, most popular and other criteria to automatically surface the content you want. Set up Smart Playlists to reduce the amount of time you spend organizing and updating content as changes occur.
Ensure that Video Cloud users have the correct level of access and control. Video Cloud has robust user, role, and folder access so that the right people have access to the right video assets and functionality at the right time. For example, you can set up "Upload Only" and "Analytics Only" users for your video production and business users respectively.
With a fully responsive Graphical User Interface (GUI), users can access Video Cloud anywhere, anytime and on any device. Upload videos, manage your assets, and create playlists from your PC, tablet, and mobile device.
Streamline your content workflows. Using our robust Media and CMS APIs, access and update assets and metadata from Brightcove to integrate with popular CMS services such as WordPress, Drupal, Sharepoint, Adobe Experience Manager, Joomla, and Ektron, as well as Digital Asset Management (DAM) systems. Use secure token-based REST Media APIs (Read + Write) to access content in Video Cloud’s video CMS. Make your video library available to your CMS via MRSS and JSON feeds.