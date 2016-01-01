YOUR COMPLETE VIDEO PUBLISHING PLATFORM

You’ve invested time and money in creating fantastic video content. Now, make sure it performs.

Brightcove Video Cloud delivers your content across every screen your audiences use. With tools for monetization, marketing, live streaming, encoding, analytics, and more, Video Cloud gives you what you need in a single video platform.

VIDEO CLOUD PLATFORM FEATURES

Video content management

Sort, manage, and organize your entire video library with convenient features like batch editing and drag-and-drop playlists.

MANAGE CONTENT WITH EASE

Service and support

No matter where you are in the world, our award-winning support team is only a single click away when you need help.

24/7 SUPPORT IS A CLICK AWAY

Monetization

Take advantage of our suite of ad features including server-side ad insertion (SSAI) and integrations with leading ad servers.

BOOST YOUR ROI POTENTIAL

Digital rights management

Handle content securely with packaging and delivery for multiple DRM formats, including Widevine, PlayReady, and FairPlay.

SECURELY CONTROL LICENSED CONTENT

Context-aware encoding

Lower the cost of storing and streaming video with Brightcove's groundbreaking video compression technology.

REDUCE STORAGE AND DELIVERY COSTS

Video analytics

Track analytics across device, destination, and geography to show interest and engagement, then analyze to get a view of ROI.

UNCOVER AUDIENCE BEHAVIORS

APIs and SDKs

Deploy mobile video, integrate third parties, create custom player templates, extend functionality with plugins, and more.

A FULL SUITE OF API AND SDK TOOLS

Scalable transcoding

Fast, reliable, and infinitely scalable cloud-based transcoding. Upload your video once and we take care of the rest.

REACH EVERY SCREEN QUICKLY AND EASILY

Ecosystem integrations

Easily integrate your online video experiences and back-end workflows, from management to analytics, advertising, and more.

DO MORE WITH VIDEO THAN EVER BEFORE

Security and reliability

Enjoy enterprise-grade reliability and security features like watermarking, and geographic, domain and IP restrictions.

SECURITY YOU CAN RELY ON

Mobile devices and OTT

With video encoding, SDKs, smart device detection and optimizations, it’s easier to build a cross-platform mobile video strategy.

MADE FOR MOBILE IN MIND

Video delivery

Access leading CDNs across the globe to ensure your videos get to your audience, wherever they are, with the highest quality possible.

HIGH QUALITY DELIVERY, FAST SPEEDS

INTEGRATE SEAMLESSLY WITH BEST-IN-CLASS VIDEO PARTNERS

Stick with the tools you already love, or discover the latest and greatest. We integrate seamlessly with leading marketing automation platforms (MAPs), content management systems (CMS), and ad serving and audience measurement technology. 

THE LEADING INDUSTRY REPORT

The Brightcove Global Video Index is an analysis of Brightcove customer metrics with insights from the activity of hundreds of millions of video viewers from nearly every country in the world. 

