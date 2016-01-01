Brightcove Engage is a simple and easy-to-use video management and publishing service that enables you to stream live and on-demand video communications into anyone’s hand with a mobile and web app.
Brightcove Engage lets you quickly and securely stream anything from live events to knowledge sharing and customer content right to a device without the need for expensive and time-consuming developers and IT resources.
With analytics to monitor engagement and optimize content, Brightcove Engage will empower you to continually improve reach and awareness.
With user authentication features, you have peace of mind when sharing your video content with employees, partners, or customers.
See which videos each viewer watched, how much they watched, and when they last watched.