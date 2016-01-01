BRIGHTCOVE ENGAGE

COMMUNICATE IN STYLE

Stream your content today.

VIDEO TELLS THE STORY

Brightcove Engage is a simple and easy-to-use video management and publishing service that enables you to stream live and on-demand video communications into anyone’s hand with a mobile and web app.

YOUR AUDIENCE IS WAITING

Brightcove Engage lets you quickly and securely stream anything from live events to knowledge sharing and customer content right to a device without the need for expensive and time-consuming developers and IT resources.

KNOW YOUR IMPACT

With analytics to monitor engagement and optimize content, Brightcove Engage will empower you to continually improve reach and awareness.

TAKE CONTROL

With user authentication features, you have peace of mind when sharing your video content with employees, partners, or customers.

BRIGHTCOVE ENGAGE FEATURES

STREAM

Stream live events or video-on-demand directly to the Brightcove Engage app or the web.

NO CODE

Deliver a custom mobile streaming app or a custom branded mobile app with no code.

ENDLESS CUSTOMIZATION

Create a customized way to engage with video. The configurable template provides endless options for creating visually engaging searchable video collections.

PUBLISH

Publish on-demand video via the Brightcove Engage app or the web.

SCHEDULE

Plan to release content in the future and set expiration dates.

NOTIFY

Send push notifications to alert users about important videos.

FEATURE CONTENT

Highlight high-priority videos.

ADD CONTENT

Link to external content to give videos additional context.

DETAILED ANALYTICS

See which videos each viewer watched, how much they watched, and when they last watched.

SECURE ACCESS

SSO ensures content is accessible only to people authorized to see it.
Still haven't found what you're looking for?

READY TO GET STARTED?