THE OTT PLATFORM ABOVE ALL OTT PLATFORMS

From free trial to loyal fan, Brightcove Beacon helps you grow and retain global audiences with flexible layouts, monetization options, and unmatched reliability — all in one industry-leading solution. 

DELIVER TO EVERY DEVICE, ANY TIME, ALL THE TIME

Outages and playback errors are unacceptable. With 16 global data centers handling 875 million views a week with 99.95% uptime, you can count on Brightcove Beacon to deliver every laugh, goal, song, or tear to your audience without ever missing a beat. (Or a dollar.)

AVOD, SVOD, ANY VOD

Grow audiences with coupons and trial offers. Then empower your audience to choose how they pay. Beacon offers flexible subscription, ad-supported, and transactional pay models to maximize your revenue. 

YOUR CONTENT IS KING – GET THE MOST OUT OF IT

Maximize your reach, effortlessly. With Brightcove Beacon, you can deliver a single piece of content as a live or on-demand asset to 11 platforms and devices across 175 countries, while ensuring viewers are able to use their preferred payment method and their local currency.

CUSTOMERS SUCCEEDING WITH BRIGHTCOVE BEACON

TN Marketing

