October 5-6, 2021

PLAY 2021 is a virtual event that brings together attendees from around the world to explore the power of video – those who are pushing boundaries with video, those who are forging their own paths, and those who are not afraid to try something new.

Whether you want to up-level your strategies or dive into technology, PLAY is THE place for everything you need to know about video. Join industry leaders, experts, and peers at PLAY 2021 where you will learn to learn to drive greater results, monetize content, grow and engage your audiences, and educate and connect like never before, with video!

Registration for PLAY 2021 is complementary, offering more than 25 sessions over two days. You won’t want to miss this opportunity to hear from keynote speakers, industry thought leaders, and video innovators - just like you!

Learning opportunities for everyone

Whether you are a social media manager, publisher, OTT provider, human resources manager, digital marketer, C-level executive, influencer, or anyone who understands the power of video... PLAY 2021 has content for you! Day 1 will highlight thought leadership discussions, amazing panel sessions, case studies, and some fantastic keynote speakers. Day 2 sessions will provide technical deep dives, tips and tricks, and best practices to ensure you get the most out of your video investment.

