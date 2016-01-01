PaperThin, Inc. is a privately held, MA-based company. Its flagship On Premise or SaaS/Cloud-based Web content management solution CommonSpot™ connects people and brands through the Web. Customers such as Cornell University, Hasbro, Sharp HealthCare, and The National Park Service work with CommonSpot to solve their Web needs.

CommonSpot is a secure Web platform that includes a powerful content management solution, a suite of marketing solutions, Web 2.0 and social media apps, and an open-source application development framework that allow organizations to create world-class Web experiences. CommonSpot features a marketing suite that helps organizations increase site traffic, brand loyalty, and conversion rates. Its intuitive user interface allows everyday users to easily drop video content onto Web pages and manage video content using the Brightcove Video Cloud. Available on premises or in the cloud, CommonSpot serves as a Web foundation that puts power into the hands of marketers for amazing digital results.