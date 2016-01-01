OneLogin is a provider of identity management and single sign-on for cloud applications. OneLogin is integrated with 700+ business web apps, including Brightcove, Salesforce, NetSuite, Google Apps, WebEx, GoToMeeting, Yammer and Zendesk, and works with web apps both in the cloud and behind the firewall.

Features:

Pre-integration with thousands of apps ensures you can quickly support all your business apps

Integration with Active Directory, LDAP, Workday and Google Apps ensures that your users are always synchronized with OneLogin

Extensive security features secure your cloud data and prevents phishing

User-friendly dashboard gives users one-click to all their apps and drives adoption

Integration features enable you to integrate OneLogin with your existing organization

You can use OneLogin with Brightcove for free or add an unlimited number of apps for $5/user per month. Volume discounts and non-profit discounts are available.