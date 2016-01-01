Kollective ECDN Securely Scales Brightcove Streams

As a Brightcove customer, you know the value of creating and distributing engaging content –your internal video communications should be no different. In many cases however, enterprises struggle delivering live and on-demand video over internal networks and via secure access platforms. That’s where Kollective enterprise content delivery network (ECDN) and Kollective IQ analytics and intelligence platform comes in. We help you overcome technical delivery challenges, making your internal video communications inclusive to all employees regardless of location, device or bandwidth capacity and we provide the reporting tools to prove it.

Kollective ECDN Overview:

Kollective’s cloud-native peering technology provides confidence that your Brightcove live and on-demand video streams are securely delivered to every employee. We make enterprise video delivery simple, layering on top of existing networks to deliver 100% of video content at 1% the bandwidth for a flawless viewing experience. Kollective ECDN does not require hardware or infrastructure updates to get started and customers can be deployed in just six clicks using our self-service free trial portal.

Kollective utilizes WebRTC technology to scale video delivery via a web browser without the need to install software or invest in additional network infrastructure. This browser-based peering solution reduces bandwidth requirements by distributing content within an existing network to ensure important video communications are delivered efficiently and employees feel engaged with the best end-user experience.

How the Integration Works:

Kollective's cost-effective browser-based peering solution integrates seamlessly with Brightcove empowering customers to deploy high-quality video streams to tens of thousands of employees simultaneously from a single video platform. Together, we remove the barriers and provide customers confidence when running live video broadcast events.

Benefits of the Integration:

Deliver 100% Brightcove video streams at 1% of the bandwidth for a flawless viewing experience

Auto-provision your FREE ECDN Trial and collaboration suite integration in just six clicks

Quickly understand your network’s ability to serve your personnel who are working in the office, at home or remote

Confidently deliver live events and video to the edge of your network with simple set-and-forget configurations

Monitor event and network performance in real time with Kollective IQ analytics platform

Kollective has a flexible pricing model to fit our customers’ needs. We have a scalable license with Monthly Active User (MAU) pricing, as well as a fixed annual Enterprise pricing.