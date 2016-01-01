PARTNERS / JWT JWT

JWT is the world’s most famous communications agency, with nearly 150 years of experience pioneering new frontiers in brand-building marketing communications. JWT’s global network capability spans 200 offices in over 90 countries. Clients including Bayer, Brand USA, Cadbury, Diageo, DTC, Ford, HSBC, Johnson &Johnson, Kellogg’s, Kraft, Nestlé, Nokia, Rolex, Schick, Shell, Unilever, Vodafone and many others benefit from JWT’s deep knowledge of local cultures and vast experience in building brands. JWT embraces the worldmade philosophy, taking inspiration from the world to create new ideas that blend technological innovation and international imagination. Using the worldmade "go" mentality, JWT continues to rank among top agency networks on a global scale.