With HubSpot's marketing, sales, and CRM software, you can grow like a company twice your size while connecting like a real human being. HubSpot offers a full stack of products for marketing, sales, and customer relationship management: each is powerful alone, and even better when used together. HubSpot has over 21,000 customers in 90 countries.

Integration Overview

  • Integrate video view data into your marketing automation strategy and tool-set
  • Capture video engagement data to fuel personalized insight and measure ROI
  • Tie video viewing data to an individual for personalize lead scoring and workflows
  • Create in-video lead capture forms.

Key Features

  • Lead forms: Create lead forms that will appear automatically in your video player to collect new leads that are passed to HubSpot.
  • Viewing Data: Video Cloud viewing data is delivered to HubSpot. This video viewing data includes metrics such as:
    • Video Name
    • Video ID
    • Account ID (Video Cloud)
    • Page URL (URL of the referring page)
    • Player ID (Video Cloud player)
    • Time watched
    • % Watched

