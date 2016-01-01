Company Overview:

Hive Streaming provides network solutions for media distribution and performance analysis. Started as a spin-off in 2007 from the Swedish Institute for Computer Science and the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, the company maintains a strong focus on research and development. Hive Streaming has offices in Germany and the U.S. and is headquartered in Stockholm

Overview of How Integration Works:

Hive Streaming is focused on media delivery and therefore we do not have a CMS or Media Player. The Hive Client is installed on the users' desktop.

Features & Benefits of Integration:

No hardware required for enterprise distribution of live and on demand video. Live broadcasts can now scale the highest quality video to thousands of simultaneous viewers without provisioning additional bandwidth or deploying hardware. Hive Streaming supports ABR.

Flexible pricing model. Most common is "Client Activations per Month". Customer deploys Hive Client to all desktops and then commits to a certain number being used each month. Under this model, each individual user gets unlimited use each month once activation occurs.