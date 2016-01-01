HapYak Interactive Video

HapYak + Brightcove

HapYak lets you easily add interactions to all your videos and provides analytics that measure engagement, lead intelligence and conversion. Now digital marketers can increase the impact of video and measure the strongest signals from their audience, interactions.

Quickly and easily add Calls-to-Action, Forms, Polls/Surveys, Links, Chapter Menus and Hot-Spots to your videos across all versions of the Brightcove player. Send viewer interaction data directly to Oracle Eloqua, Marketo, and other Marketing Automation, Web Analytics and Back Office platforms to increase Lead Quality, MQLs and Conversion Rates.

Key Benefits of Interactive Video

Measure and Optimize ROI: Track every click so you know what specific leads and prospects care about inside your videos.

Engage, convert and delight your audience.

Transform video from a monologue into a dialogue.

Why HapYak?

HapYak serves more interactive video and tracks more interaction data than anyone but YouTube. We work with many Brightcove customers such as General Motors, Intel Security, Oracle, Merck and more.

Add interactivity to video in minutes with our drag-and-drop studio. No coding, IT or production support needed.

Scalability. Interactive Templates can be applied to dozens or hundreds of Brightcove videos with one click.

A robust library of widgets make it easy to add advanced interactions like Branching, Demo Scheduling, Click-to-Call, Click-to-Buy, Add-to-Cart, ...

HapYak is HTML5-based and ensures interactivity across all devices. It is extensible, flexible and built for integration.

Easily customize the style (color, font, …) of your interactions to match corporate branding.

Why Brightcove + HapYak?

HapYak is built with a suite of Brightcove-specific integrations that are unique in the interactive video world: