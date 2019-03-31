Partner Overview

Fastly offers a globally distributed, programmable edge cloud platform that provides delivery and security services at the network edge. We operate a single, high performance network for content delivery, video, load balancing, DDoS mitigation, WAF, and bot detection. Our platform was designed to be self-service, which enables customers to have full control over their configurations. We also offer fully-managed, white glove professional services for customers that would like dedicated engineering support.

Fastly works with the best of the internet, serving 12 trillion requests each month. Leading brands like The New York Times, Twitter, Spotify, Nordstrom Rack, Vimeo, Airbnb, Yelp, and GitHub trust Fastly’s edge cloud capabilities to provide instant, personalized, and secure global experiences that exceed customer expectations.

Integration Overview

Fastly partners with Brightcove to provide best in class content delivery that empowers exceptional user experiences. Our joint solution streamlines the processing, management, and secure delivery of media at scale. This results in faster time to market, increased innovation, and more engaged end users.

Features & Benefits of Integration

Global scale: With over 45 Tbps of network capacity, we can handle even the largest events and traffic spikes with ease. Global capacity for Fastly’s network as of March 31, 2019.

Real-time logs & analytics: Stream our logs and analytics within seconds to the endpoint of your choice so you can uncover business insights as they happen.

Full-featured API: Use our API to seamlessly integrate Fastly into your technology stack and automated CI / CD workflows to boost your team's efficiency.

Instant purge: Invalidate content globally in milliseconds, so you can ensure your customers are seeing the most up-to-date content. On Fastly’s network, mean purge time is 150 milliseconds globally.

Self-serve configurations: Modify, deploy, and rollback configurations yourself in seconds so you can stay agile and iterate as needed.

Media Shield: Optimize your multi-CDN deployment while cutting costs and delivering exceptional user experiences.

Customers can leverage Brightcove's built in Fastly CDN integration or BYO (Bring Your Own) CDN services. To learn more about BYO CDN, contact sales@fastly.com