PARTNERS / CODE AND THEORY Code and Theory

Code and Theory is an award winning interactive agency with offices in New York and San Francisco. We offer a comprehensive range of services to create focused media and interactive experiences. Founded in New York City in late 2001 by Brandon Ralph and Dan Gardner, Code and Theory has grown organically through a commitment to creating excellent and innovative work, regardless of medium. As an independent company, we value building long-term client relationships. Code and Theory has worked with a wide range of clients in the media, entertainment, consumer products, technology and fashion industries to realize both small and large-scale projects across multiple platforms. We have closely collaborated with a diverse range of clients and worked with ad agencies to extend campaigns to the interactive space. We are equally versed in creating major campaigns and online promotions for established brands, partnering with other agencies to concept and develop innovative technology projects, design intuitive user interfaces for next generation media and mobile devices, and enable startups to define and achieve their business goals. As a full service interactive agency, Code and Theory also offers complete film and video production and post-production services.