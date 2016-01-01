Aspera is the creator of next-generation transport technologies that move the world’s data at maximum speed regardless of file size, transfer distance and network conditions. Based on its patented fasp protocol,Aspera software fully utilizes existing infrastructures to deliver the fastest, most predictable file-transfer experience.Aspera’s core technology delivers unprecedented control over bandwidth, complete security and uncompromising reliability. More than 2300 organizations across a variety of industries on six continents rely on Aspera software for the business-critical transport of their digital assets.

TRANSPORT TECHNOLOGY

FEATURES AND BENEFITS

High speed delivery of video assets to Brightcove servers

HOW INTEGRATION WORKS

Aspera servers are hosted by Brightcove and customers use Aspera clients to quickly upload video assets

Cost born by Brightcove