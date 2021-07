Overview

Delivering the best viewer experience requires not just a reliable platform, but also an advanced toolset that covers workflows, ingest, UX/UI, the latest compression technologies and many more. Tune in to a special webinar presented by Brightcove’s Peter Howard, Solutions Engineer and Akhilesh Telikicherla, Sales Engineer as we take a closer look at the technical considerations involved to ensure optimal video experiences in 2020 for Media and OTT companies.