The Experiential Marketing Summit

Overview

The Digital Experiential Marketing Summit is going bigger (we’re talking TWICE the educational content of the physical event), longer (EMS will run for FIVE days, Oct. 19-23, and all content will be available on-demand), and, because experiential is the reason you get out of bed in the morning, EMS is beaming into your homes, offices and living rooms with real-world engagements including wellness breaks, mid-day dance parties, virtual childcare (oh, yes, we did!) and other fun engagements. With learning tracks spanning creativity, logistics, strategy, 101-level learning, technology, innovation, operations and more, you’re bound to walk away from this digital experience with a year’s worth of insights and inspiration—all geared for the industry’s comeback.