Overview

Mumbrella360 is Australia’s biggest media and marketing event, attended by nearly 2500 senior executives. This year will see the ECD and CEO of AdWeek’s International Agency of the Year, Åkestam Holst, fly in from Sweden to discuss their ground breaking work with IKEA; Microsoft’s lead thinker on AI and voice speaking in Australia for the first time to discuss the future of search; Buzzfeed’s LA-based Edwin Wong opening up on today’s new path to adulthood; and countless other senior marketing leaders from Google, PwC, ANZ, Visa, Optus, QBE, TAL and more covering the need-to-know topics for the year ahead. The three-day event also features an intimate masterclass zone, exhibition floors, an afternoon dedicated to formal networking and so much more.