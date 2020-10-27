Error 404: LIMITATIONS NOT FOUND

A live one-hour event celebrating tech’s female leadership.

Diane Hessan, CEO of Salient Ventures, hosts a conversation with four industry leaders on the importance of female leadership in tech, their journeys, and the insights they’ve gained along the way.

From overseeing iconic Google products to shepherding powerful video innovation to pioneering the world’s first LGBTQ streaming network, these women bring a diverse and unique perspective to the discussion that inspires women to understand their true potential in the technology field.