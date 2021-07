Overview

Content marketing is evolving. It’s not how much content we create that matters. It’s who creates it, and how it helps us make life better, smarter, and more fun. CMO’s are becoming CEO’s, guiding business the new way. Personalization at scale is within reach, thanks to artificial intelligence. And the MarTech Stack we select impacts our trajectory for success. That’s where CMC comes. Our fifth year covers what’s new, what’s next, and what’s essential for content marketing success.