Overview

Join the Brightcove Asia team at the annual CASBAA OTT Summit. Better understand the business of OTT through global trends with Asian specifics, and what's next for TV Everywhere in Asia. Brightcove's VP of OTT Solutions, Luke Gaydon, will moderate a session on "Multi-screen in Asia - Online, mobile, connected TVs and now social channels?", as well as present on "Why the Economics of Video Often Fail for Today's Media Brands."