RugbyPass is the go-to digital network for everything rugby, including video, news, stats, and all- around rugby entertainment. The company’s four online brands—RugbyPass, RugbyDump, Rugby365, and Rugby Onslaught—are all tailored to meet the needs of rugby fanatics everywhere and feature AVOD content from over 40 producers around the world. To drive engagement among viewers and increase monetization, RugbyPass partnered with Brightcove to deliver high-quality video content to the company’s entire network of rugby related websites.

By implementing Brightcove’s Video Cloud platform, RugbyPass has been able to provide audiences with top quality, broadcast-like viewing, which has since proven a huge revenue driver for the network. RugbyPass also uses Brightcove Social in their acquisition funnel, further driving customers to their sites. Since using Brightcove, RugbyPass has increased its revenue by almost 300 percent.

“Video Cloud has been great for us,” says Kris Cooper, Global Business Development Manager for RugbyPass. “It’s helped us grow our business in terms of monetization and viewability of our content.”

