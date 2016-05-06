Personalize Online Customer Service with Video

Customer loyalty is priceless. Satisfied customers make up a healthy portion of repeat business, and they’re more likely to send first-rate referrals your way. But, in order to grow and retain a loyal customer base, it’s crucial to provide support that delights and exceeds customer expectations. That’s where video comes in.

Customer Loyalty Builds Brands

Big names like Brit & Co uses DIY inspirational "how to" videos and online classes that boost the overall customer experience. Small business accounting software provider Xero has taken this idea a step further, creating Xero TV, an entire video library of product guides and information. Extending that idea, Mary Kay and Tableau offer customers educational videos explaining how to do more with, and get more value from, their products—a creative approach that also drives upsells.