Sony BMG Chooses Brightcove To Launch New Internet Video Initiative

Brightcove to Provide Comprehensive Broadband Video Capabilities Including Video Distribution, Syndication Services, and Advertising Sales.

CAMBRIDGE, MASS - June 19, 2006 - Brightcove, an Internet TV pioneer, announced today that SONY BMG MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT will use Brightcove to deliver broadband video in new video players deployed across its network of artist and label websites, offering consumers on-demand access to music videos, interviews, live performances, and behind the scenes footage from its extensive catalog of videos.

The broadband video initiative, currently named "Musicbox Video," will show content from across the entire SONY BMG library. The "Musicbox Video" players have been customized with specialized video content for individual label and artist sites. Consumers will be treated to a rich-media Flash experience featuring playlists with top videos and genres, "share with a friend" functionality, and RSS syndication feeds. The players, which are web-based and require no download, will be continuously updated with newest and hottest videos from SONY BMG artists.

SONY BMG plans to use broadband video to generate advertising revenues. Advertisers will have a variety of options for reaching their audiences and achieving their marketing objectives - from video pre-roll to innovative video overlays, sponsorships, and other integrated packages. Brightcove will sell and deliver these advertisements. Leading brands DreamWorks Animation SKG and HP will be among the first advertisers to have their marketing delivered in the new video player, promoting the release of a new animated film, "Over the Hedge."

Fans will be able to watch high-quality, free-to-user, streaming videos on demand, and easily add video to their blogs, websites, and profile pages using the player sharing services provided by Brightcove. In addition, website publishers and other marketing partners can syndicate players to their sites to engage their consumers with video entertainment.

SONY BMG's main musicbox player is available today at www.sonybmg.com/musicbox/video/. This page also features links more than 40 individualized players, including those for the company's labels and artist sites.

About Brightcove

Brightcove is an open Internet TV service that empowers video producers and programmers to build broadband businesses while giving viewers more choices and control over their use of video and television. Founded by Internet pioneer Jeremy Allaire in 2004 and based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Brightcove is a private company led by a management team that includes senior executives from Allaire, Macromedia, ATG, Comcast, Lycos, News Corp., MediaVest, and Discovery Networks.

About SONY BMG MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT

SONY BMG MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT is a global recorded music joint venture with a roster of current artists that includes a broad array of both local artists and international superstars, as well as a vast catalog that comprises some of the most important recordings in history. SONY BMG MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT is 50% owned by Bertelsmann A.G. and 50% owned by Sony Corporation of America.

# # #