Registration for Brightcove PLAY 2013 is Now Open

BOSTON, January 7, 2013 - Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud content services, today announced that registration for the third annual Brightcove PLAY global customer conference is now open at play.brightcove.com. Brightcove PLAY 2013 is set for May 13 - 15th at the InterContinental Boston hotel and will bring together Brightcove customers, partners and industry leaders that are changing the game for how to reach audiences on every screen with digital media. Attendees who register before April 1st are also able to take advantage of a special early bird registration rate and save $500.

At the event, hundreds of media companies, marketers and developers from around the world will convene in Boston for three days of in-depth strategy sessions, next-generation product demos, all star keynotes and networking. Once again, PLAY will feature dynamic keynote presentations and expert-led breakout sessions for business decision makers and strategists, day-to-day users, developers and more.

“PLAY is a great opportunity to network with peers, connect with Brightcove partners, learn best practices and see how other organizations are achieving success with Brightcove’s solutions and services,” said Jeff Whatcott, chief marketing officer at Brightcove. “Attendees also get a firsthand look at upcoming features and future innovations from Brightcove that will enable them to maximize their digital media strategy and investments.”

30+ Expert-led Breakout Sessions

PLAY 2013 will feature a wide range of expert-led breakout sessions and panel discussions across three tracks - Strategy, User and Training. Strategy track sessions will dig into the themes and challenges facing digital media and digital marketing executives today around digital content distribution, monetization and measurement. User track sessions are designed to share best practices on a range of important topics for day-to-day users of Brightcove solutions. The Training track provides a deep-dive “how to” on topics ranging from live streaming and using Brightcove’s APIs, to mobile apps, encoding and Facebook video.

PLAY 2013 sessions will include sessions on the following topics, among others:

Engaging audiences with mobile apps

Content protection

Advanced advertising

Encoding best practices

Video SEO

Responsive design

Content marketing

Using analytics to drive business and content strategies

Distributing content to Facebook

Brightcove DevCon

New in 2013, Brightcove will be hosting a special developer’s conference in conjunction with PLAY. The Brightcove DevCon will enable Web and mobile developers to get under the hood with our video player APIs, Zencoder APIs, App Cloud plugins, Video.js and more. Brightcove DevCon will also feature hands-on demos and coding sessions, as well as special “ask the engineer” sessions where attendees can work in small teams with Brightcove engineers.

Call for Speakers

Brightcove is accepting speaker nominations and additional topic submissions for anyone who is interested in participating in the event. Visit play.brightcove.com/speakers if you have an idea you would like to submit.

Innovation Awards

The Brightcove Innovation Awards are presented each year at Brightcove PLAY. The awards recognize some of the most innovative, cutting edge video and mobile campaigns and projects across a number of industries and use cases. If you would like to nominate a Brightcove customer or partner for an Innovation Award, visit play.brightcove.com/awards.

