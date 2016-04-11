Network Ten Selects Brightcove Technology to Improve User Experience and Defeat Ad Blockers

Major Australian broadcaster embraces server-side ad insertion technology to deliver a seamless user experience for online audiences

April 11, 2016 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced that Network Ten, a major Australian free-to-air broadcaster, has selected Brightcove Once to deliver ad-supported video experiences on its premium online video catch-up and streaming service, tenplay, which is available on web, mobile and online-connected devices. The recent selection of Brightcove Once expands Network Ten’s existing use of Brightcove’s Video Cloud and showcases growing industry support for server-side ad insertion (SSAI).

Network Ten will leverage Brightcove Once to insert advertisements across the tenplay website, providing a seamless, broadcast-like viewing experience for users. This marks an expansion of Network Ten’s use of Brightcove’s SSAI technology, which Network Ten previously implemented across Apple TV, Sony BRAVIA, Telstra TV/Roku and Xbox platforms.

“tenplay achieved 182 million video views in 2015, making how we connect our catch-up, on-demand and live content with users a runaway success,” said Liz Baldwin, General Manager, Digital, at Network Ten. “Our partnership with Brightcove and their industry-leading technology has allowed us to enhance the tenplay experience on Apple TV and game consoles, and we're confident that our success will follow through to these new platforms moving forward. We’re now able to deliver a true broadcast-like experience for audiences and advertisers as well as address ad-skipping, giving advertisers greater assurance their content will be seen by their intended audiences.”

Network Ten’s adoption of Brightcove Once is part of wider adoption of SSAI technology in the region, with broadcasters such as MediaWorks in New Zealand also using Once.

Brightcove General Manager of Australia and New Zealand, Mark Stanton, said Brightcove Once will enable Network Ten to deliver a higher quality catch-up service, while mitigating the risk of lost ad revenue from the rising popularity of ad blocking services.

“Ad blockers are an urgent concern for media companies, who, according to market research, stand to lose nearly US$22 billion in revenue across desktop and mobile devices as result of their increased use,” he said. “The beauty of server-side ad insertion solution is that media companies can easily monetise their online video content without worrying about ad blockers, and deliver a much better user experience, without the jarring disruptions of client-side ads such as video buffering, spinning wheels and poor video quality.

“This validates our role as the partner of choice for leading media companies and validates our approach to SSAI technology.”

Brightcove Once is a server-side ad insertion solution which enables broadcasters and publishers to seamlessly insert pre-roll, mid-roll and post-roll ads into video content to deliver an engaging, TV-like experience. Brightcove Once circumvents ad blockers by inserting ads into the video stream, rather than requesting them from the user’s device.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for delivering and monetising video across connected devices. The company offers a full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, distributing, measuring and monetising video across devices. Brightcove has more than 5,500 customers in over 70 countries that rely on the company’s cloud solutions to successfully publish high-quality video experiences to audiences everywhere. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

Media contact

James Hutchinson

james@slingstone.com

+61 404 786 423

This press release may include forward-looking statements regarding anticipated objectives, growth and/or expected product and service developments or enhancements. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the following words (among others): "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "plan," "should" or "anticipates," or comparable words and their negatives. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations contained in these statements. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K. Brightcove assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of changing circumstances or otherwise, and such statements are current only as of the date they are made.