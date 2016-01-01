NationTV selects Brightcove Video Cloud to Power New Online News Portal

SINGAPORE, April 29, 2015 – Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud services for video, today announced that NationTV, an SD News Digital TV channel operated by the Nation Broadcasting Corporation Public Company Limited, has partnered with Brightcove to launch its brand new website, NationTV.TV using Brightcove Video Cloud. Video Cloud will enable NationTV to rapidly deliver high-quality video experiences to satisfy audiences across a multitude of platforms and devices.

With a longstanding history of being a popular source of news and other content for audiences in Thailand, NationTV also caters to a wide range of tastes and demographics across Thailand, with local and international news from across the globe. With Brightcove Video Cloud, NationTV will continue to provide news online via the launch of a newly designed and dynamic website.

This implementation comes at a time where digital content and consumption is surging in Thailand and NationTV will leverage Brightcove Video Cloud to take advantage of this growth by delivering high-quality video experiences to all users.

"In the news industry, where breaking news can happen anytime, anywhere – it is especially crucial that the time to market is minimal, alongside the ability to get the news to audiences on any device,” said Chutintra Wananakul, Senior Vice President New Media Development and Business at Nation Broadcasting Corporation. “We are really excited that Brightcove is able to do all of that, with excellent service and customer support, and user-friendly and intuitive implementation tools to boot.”

Specifically, high-speed video streaming and playback functions, and the convenience of multi-device use and cross-platform compatibilities will enable consumers to enjoy digital video content on their internet-connected devices seamlessly.

“The NationTV has tremendous reach and brand recognition throughout Thailand and we could not be more proud to be the online video platform behind their new online news platform”, said Mark Blair, Vice President of Asia Pacific at Brightcove. “In the news industry, time to publish is everything. With innovative capabilities like Brightcove's Dynamic Ingest, The NationTV is able to get their news content live in high quality in the shortest possible time and users will benefit from our high performance, industry-leading HTML5-first player. This will radically improve the news experience for users across Thailand.”

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is a leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for delivering and monetising video across connected devices. The company offers a full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, distributing, measuring and monetising video across devices. Brightcove has more than 5,500 customers in over 70 countries that rely on the company’s cloud solutions to successfully publish high-quality video experiences to audiences everywhere. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

About Nation Broadcasting Corporation

Nation Broadcasting Corporation Public Company Limited engages production of television (TV) and radio programs in Thailand. The company also provides news and advertisements through TV media, radio media, and new media forms. In addition, it develops Websites to present its products and services and gains income from selling advertising on Websites; and provides news on mobile devices through short message service and multimedia messaging service subscriptions. The company is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand. Nation Broadcasting Corporation Public Company Limited is a subsidiary of Nation Multimedia Group Public Company Limited.

