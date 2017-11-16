Live Video Market Poised to Explode for Brands and Enterprises

BOSTON, October 31, 2017 - In a world now dominated by video content, live video is proving to be the next frontier. The rising popularity should come as no surprise - viewers are enamored with the exclusive, first look, peek behind the curtain feel, and immediate access to content that live video provides. Cisco’s Visual Networking Index (VNI) Forecast has identified live video as the biggest growth opportunity for new entrants and creators, forecasting it to be up 15-fold between 2016 and 2021. Media organizations have led the charge, but for brands and enterprises, the push into live video is not as simple as within the world of media. Many of these organizations do not have the internal resources that media companies have for executing production. To address this challenge, Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, has partnered with FORA.tv to provide a comprehensive live video service. Brightcove powers the live video technology through the powerful Brightcove Live platform, while FORA.tv brings it to life with full-scale production. Recent events streamed through this partnership include HubSpot's INBOUND 2017, VMware’s VMworld 2017, and internal live streaming of quarterly town halls with Smithfield Foods.

“Over the last 18 months, the live video market has captured the imagination of consumers globally and, as a result, has exploded with opportunity for organizations of all kinds,” Caren Cioffi, executive vice president and general manager, Digital Marketing & Enterprise Business, Brightcove, said. “With its partnership with FORA.tv, Brightcove is removing the barriers to entry - content creation and production - offering every brand and enterprise the opportunity to engage their audiences with live video and take advantage of this growing trend.”

Brightcove is paving the way to success in live video, having announced in April the launch of Brightcove Live, an API-driven platform that augments scalable live streaming with on-the fly clipping, seamless VOD asset creation, content encryption, server-side ad insertion (SSAI), and cloud DVR. In addition, Brightcove’s live Gallery functionality engages audiences before, during, and after a live video event by creating a branded pre-event destination, a live stream event page, and a post-event video archive. Brightcove Live has been successfully deployed for major global sporting events and simulcast linear television channels, including by Foxtel, which streamed the recent Mayweather-McGregor boxing match to its audience in Australia.

“The choice to live stream our events was critical to achieving our goals. We are trying to reach people who are busy, in many different places around the world, so enabling them to watch live is crucial,” Jessica Frushtick, vice president of marketing, Pacific Union International, stated. “We had such a wonderful experience with FORA.tv. They were available and adaptable to things that happened, unanticipated changes, provided advice on how to make our events go smoother, and the Brightcove platform powered our live streams seamlessly."

Brightcove and FORA.tv want to ensure that all brands and enterprises are able to realize the same success with live video that large media organizations have been capitalizing on, and not miss the wave of opportunity that is coming with the explosion of live video. With that mission in mind, the organizations are partnering to present a special educational “Take it Live” webinar event focused on “live events done right” on November 16th. The webinar will take you behind the scenes of a live event and cover all things live video related - from technical production to tactical marketing.

Register here for the live webinar event on November 16th, 2017.

About FORA.tv

FORA.tv specializes in professional video production, multi-channel live streaming and social marketing campaigns. Our mission to help you integrate all things video and our specialties are helping event organizers create, distribute and monetize video. We serve more than 500 organizations, ranging from Oracle to Capital One to Condé Nast. From single-camera shoots to full-scale conference video production, we have the industry expertise, knowledge and equipment to manage it all. Founded in 2006, we’ve earned a sterling reputation for high-quality services, responsiveness and results. With offices in California and New York, we serve customers both nationally and internationally. For more information, visit fora.tv/services

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for delivering and monetizing video across connected devices. The company offers a full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, distributing, measuring and monetizing video across devices. Brightcove has thousands of customers in over 70 countries that rely on the company’s cloud solutions to successfully publish high-quality video experiences to audiences everywhere. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

