LADbible Group Signs With Brightcove To Deliver Video Across Its Websites

BOSTON, MA & MANCHESTER, UK February 15, 2018 - Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, announced today that the LADbible Group, a UK-based entertainment company which is followed by half of all 18-34 UK millennials in the UK, is using the Brightcove video platform to deliver video across multiple digital properties, including SPORTbible and Pretty52.

LADbible was one of the most watched online media properties in December 2017, according to Tubular Labs. While the company, which specializes in easily-shareable videos, images, and stories, has successfully leveraged Facebook Instant Articles - it boasts over 62 million followers across its social channels - it also has a huge number of views on its websites. LADbible relies on an advertising model and the flexibility of the Brightcove video platform was a differentiator for them.

“LADbible has experienced massive growth since it launched in 2012, with significant success directly tied to our approach to video content,” Arian Kalantari, co-founder of LADbible Group, said. “Our audience has grown up on video and relies on it for news and entertainment. The Brightcove platform has the scale we need as we grow our business and deliver the best video content to our audiences.”

“LADbible has built a digital publishing empire because it is laser focused on its audience - and it understands how fundamental video is to that audience,” Mark Blair, senior vice president, International, Brightcove, said. “Brightcove has a long and storied history of working with the biggest publishers around the world on their video strategy. We’re excited to be working with a digital innovator and look forward to supporting them on their video journey.”

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for delivering and monetizing video across connected devices. The company offers a full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, distributing, measuring and monetizing video across devices. Brightcove has thousands of customers in over 70 countries that rely on the company’s cloud solutions to successfully publish high-quality video experiences to audiences everywhere. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

Press Contact

Phil LeClare

Brightcove

(617) 674-6510

press@brightcove.com

This press release may include forward-looking statements regarding anticipated objectives, growth and/or expected product and service developments or enhancements. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the following words (among others): "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "plan," "should" or "anticipates," or comparable words and their negatives. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations contained in these statements. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K. Brightcove assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of changing circumstances or otherwise, and such statements are current only as of the date they are made.