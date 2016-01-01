Fox Entertainment Group Taps Brightcove Internet TV Service to Bring Hit Programming to Network and Studio Websites

FOX, FX & SPEED First Networks to Launch Ad-Supported Internet Video Channels with Brightcove under Company-Wide Agreement

CAMBRIDGE, MA, June 18, 2007 - Brightcove, the leading Internet TV service, today announced it signed a deal with Fox Entertainment Group (FEG) to make its wide range of Internet TV services available to all FEG properties. Using Brightcove, each Fox network and studio has the ability to program and host ad-supported Internet video channels and highly-targeted consumer media campaigns.

"This partnership helps further Fox's commitment to delivering premium entertainment programming to consumers and engaging fans in as many ways as possible," said David Baron, vice president, Fox Digital Media. "Brightcove's tools and services enable us to quickly and easily deploy broadband video on our network Web sites while retaining control over the quality, brand experience, and monetization of our content."

In addition to enabling network and studio programmers to host targeted video, Brightcove's Internet TV services also empower FEG properties to expand the reach of hit programming through managed syndication to select website affiliates and viral promotion through social media features. The services can also harness the power of user-generated content and consumer video sharing; using Brightcove, FEG properties can recruit and review fan-submitted videos and add them to the programmed video content featured on their individual network and studio Web sites.

"The Fox Entertainment Group properties produce some of the most exciting and popular filmed entertainment, broadcast, and cable network programming in the world," said Jeremy Allaire, chairman and chief executive officer, Brightcove. "We are thrilled that Brightcove is now widely available to all FEG properties, some of whom are already taking advantage of the full range of capabilities provided by our Internet video service."

The first FEG properties to utilize Brightcove to launch an Internet video initiative will be FX Networks, SPEED and Fox Broadcasting Company. Each network will manage its own monetization strategy through the Brightcove Internet TV service.

About Brightcove

Brightcove is an Internet TV service that empowers video producers and programmers to build broadband businesses while giving viewers more choices and control over their use of video and television. Founded by Internet pioneer Jeremy Allaire in 2004 and based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Brightcove is the market-leading Internet video partner for international news and entertainment businesses, including British Sky Broadcasting (Sky), CBS Corporation, Discovery Communications Inc., Dow Jones & Company, Inc., MTV Networks, National Geographic, The New York Times Company, Reuters, Showtime Networks, Sony BMG Music Entertainment, Time Inc., Time Life, Warner Music Group, Universal Music Group, and Washingtonpost.Newsweek Interactive.

