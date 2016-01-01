British Prime Minister's Office Teams with Brightcove for Government Online Video Initiative

Number10TV launches to provide public access to exclusive video of the Prime Minister's speeches, press conferences, media appearances and news archives

LONDON, UK, 12 August, 2008 - Brightcove today announced that the British Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street, will use the company's online video platform to increase the availability of video content through the official government website, Number10.gov.uk. As part of this initiative, 10 Downing Street will also launch a new website channel, Number10TV (www.number10.gov.uk/number-10-tv), which will provide public access to exclusive video of the Prime Minister's speeches, press conferences, media appearances, and news archives.

The partnership announced today provides 10 Downing Street with full access to Brightcove's on-demand platform enabling digital communications professionals to publish video content for Number10.gov.uk and Number10TV, manage video distribution through search engines and social networks, and collect and publish user-submitted video content.

"10 Downing Street has a reputation for embracing new technologies that increase the flow of information between the Prime Minister's Office and the British population," said Jeremy Allaire, chairman and chief executive officer, Brightcove. "We are honored that Brightcove has been chosen as the online video platform for 10 Downing Street and to help support communication that is essential to having an active and engaged citizenry."

Over the coming months, 10 Downing Street plans to use Brightcove to launch additional online video initiatives.

