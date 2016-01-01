Brightcove Video Cloud and Zencoder to Power Live Stream and On-demand Video at the 2013 NAB Show

_Will enable world’s largest digital media and entertainment event to offer live and on-demand content to attendees and non-attendees alike

BOSTON, March 27, 2013 – Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud content services, today announced that the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) will use the Brightcove Video Cloud online video platform and Zencoder Live Cloud Transcoding service for live streaming video coverage for the 2013 NAB Show, taking place in Las Vegas April 6-11, 2013. NAB will leverage Video Cloud and Zencoder Live Cloud Transcoding to drive the show’s live-streamed program “NAB Show Live!”. NAB will also take advantage of Video Cloud to support live coverage for select keynote sessions and the NAB Show StudioXperience, sponsored by Intel, as well as to host and distribute the show’s on-demand video archive featuring material from previous years’ events.

"We are delighted to work with Brightcove to offer access to NAB Show video to a global, virtual audience," said Michelle Kelly, senior vice president, convention marketing at NAB. "Brightcove Video Cloud and Zencoder Live Cloud Transcoding make it easy for us to deliver both live and on-demand video coverage to viewers on any screen, enabling us to reach the widest audience possible with high-quality viewing experiences on their device of choice."

With Video Cloud and Zencoder Live Cloud Transcoding, the NAB Show can deliver HTML5 and Flash-based video seamlessly across any screen. Zencoder Live Cloud Transcoding creates multi-bitrate, multi-format outputs in the cloud using a single input stream. Video Cloud Smart Players recognize the device that a viewer is using to access show content and can then automatically deliver a video stream optimized for that viewing experience--whether it is a desktop, smartphone, tablet or connected TV.

"We are incredibly excited to be the NAB Show’s live stream partner for the second straight year," said Chris Johnston, vice president of digital media solutions at Brightcove. "This is the premier show for digital media professionals and enthusiasts, and we take pride in the fact that our technology empowers the NAB Show to deliver critical industry commentary and news through live and on-demand video to interested viewers around the globe."

Brightcove will demonstrate the Video Cloud online video platform and the Zencoder Live Cloud Transcoding services at the 2013 NAB Show at booth #SU11014. To arrange a demonstration or schedule a meeting, please contact nab@brightcove.com. Also, Brightcove vice president of encoding services Jon Dahl will deliver a presentation, “Rethinking Large Video Files in the Cloud,” at the Broadcast Engineering Conference at the NAB Show on April 10 at 5:30 p.m.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud content services, offers a family of products used to publish and distribute the world’s professional digital media. The company’s products include Video Cloud, the market-leading online video platform and Zencoder, a leading cloud-based media processing service and HTML5 video player technology provider. Brightcove has more than 6,350 customers in over 60 countries that rely on Brightcove cloud content services to build and operate media experiences across PCs, smartphones, tablets and connected TVs. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.



About NAB Show

NAB Show, held April 6-11 in Las Vegas, is the world's largest electronic media show covering filmed entertainment and the development, management and delivery of content across all mediums. With more than 90,000 attendees from 151 countries and 1,600+ exhibitors, NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace for digital media and entertainment. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms and countless nationalities, NAB Show is home to the solutions that transcend traditional broadcasting and embrace content delivery to new screens in new ways. Complete details are available at www.nabshow.com.

