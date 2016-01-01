Brightcove Unveils Comprehensive Solution for Delivering Video on Android Mobile Devices

App SDK for Android and mobile templates for Flash Player 10.1 address video use cases including native applications and mobile Web browsing

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 22, 2010—Brightcove, the leading online video platform, today unveiled a comprehensive solution for delivering high quality video on Android™ mobile devices. The new suite of platform capabilities, which includes the Brightcove App Software Development Kit (SDK) for Android and new mobile templates for Adobe® Flash® Player 10.1, spans both native apps and mobile Web experiences to enable customers to address wide-ranging video use cases on Android devices.

“Publishers of all kinds want to make sure their content is available regardless of device or platform and to deliver the same experience available on the desktop to mobile devices,” said David Mendels, Brightcove president and chief operating officer. “Brightcove is committed to removing the complexity and costs associated with cross-platform, multi-device video publishing, and our expanded capabilities for delivering high quality video on Android mobile devices with support for Flash Player 10.1 and our app SDK are examples of how we are delivering on this promise.”

The Brightcove App SDK for Android expands the delivery options available to website publishers to include Android applications. The SDK provides a robust collection of resources for developers who want to create native, video-rich applications that consumers can download, install and use on their Android devices. These resources include pre-built components for playback, content discovery, and hooks into the Brightcove Media API services. In the near future, the Brightcove App SDK for Android will enable one touch sharing to popular social media sites like Twitter and Facebook, Cover Flow® playlist navigation, and the ability to surface related and popular video content.

Brightcove’s mobile templates for Flash Player 10.1 enable organizations to deploy video that adapts on demand to the playback environment to deliver a superior viewing experience across mobile platforms, including Android devices. The player templates offer user interface controls that are specifically designed for optimizing video viewing on compact screens found on Android and other leading smartphone platforms, as well as plug-ins available to standard Brightcove-powered video published on the Web. The mobile-optimized templates are available in addition to the complete suite of Brightcove player templates, which are fully compatible with Flash Player 10.1 and bring the benefits of secure multibitrate streaming, complete analytics, advertising, third party extensions and other Flash platform innovations.

“Flash Player 10.1 delivers the full Web including video, animations, audio and other rich content across devices, enabling developers and content publishers to deliver feature-rich mobile content and applications to users regardless of device or platform,” said David Wadhwani, vice president and general manager, Platform Business at Adobe. “Brightcove’s continued innovation around mobile video is essential in helping content providers distribute high quality video experiences across Flash enabled mobile devices worldwide.”

Flash Player 10.1 is available on the Android Market today for smartphones and tablets once upgraded to Android 2.2, which is codenamed "Froyo". Flash Player 10.1 will also be supported on devices based on BlackBerry, webOS, Windows Phone 7 Series, MeeGo, LiMO and Symbian OS platforms, and is expected to come pre-installed on smartphones, tablets and other devices in the coming months. For more information, see Adobe's press release from today at http://www.adobe.com/aboutadobe/pressroom/pressreleases/201006/06222010FlashPlayerAvailability.html.

“The rise of mobile video presents a unique opportunity to reach, engage and monetize new audiences for our organization,” said Raymond Ostor, general manager of digital media at Sun Media. “We are excited to take advantage of the new suite of capabilities for delivering video to Android mobile devices as we look to expand our video offerings to additional devices and platforms.”

"Brightcove continues to bring to market significant innovations to reduce the cost and complexity of delivering high quality mobile video experiences," said Marcos Enriquez, general manager at Advernet, a company of Grupo Vocento. "We continue to leverage these innovations across our Web properties, including for dalealplay.com, our highly popular Spanish video portal, and look forward to taking advantage of the new Android SDK and Flash Player 10.1 mobile templates immediately."

“The French market is experiencing increased demand for mobile video initiatives that are compatible across devices and smartphone platforms,” said Eric Dumain, president and founder of Hub’Sales. “Brightcove continues to deliver a rapid pace of innovations around mobile video that make it easy for organizations to introduce high quality, mobile-focused video initiatives. We are proud to partner with Brightcove in France and help our joint customers achieve their goals with video.”

Today’s announcement is the latest in a series of Brightcove mobile video innovations and builds on the company’s existing support for native apps and mobile Web video for other smartphone platforms.

