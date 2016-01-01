Brightcove Simplifies Creation of Live Event Video Experiences with Brightcove Gallery Live Event Solution

New “live-event-in-a-box” solution enables marketers and corporate communications professionals to easily promote and publish rich live video streaming without dedicated IT support

BOSTON, October 20, 2015 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced the availability of Brightcove Gallery Live Event, which provides a “live-event-in-a-box” solution for companies who want to live stream events for external and internal audiences. Live Event is built within Brightcove Gallery, the company’s video experience publishing solution, and provides marketers and corporate communications professionals with an easy-to-use toolkit to promote and publish live streamed events without dedicated IT or other technical support. With this new release, Brightcove Gallery adds support for live events to its current capabilities to create video destinations, including video landing pages and video portals, that drive business results.

Creating a Rich, Live Video Experience

For external brand events that engage audiences or for internal events such as CEO townhalls, Brightcove Gallery Live Event provides enterprises with an easy-to-use toolkit to build a live event destination that seamlessly matches the look and feel of the owner’s web property and incorporates best practices to drive meaningful business results. The toolkit provides a set of intuitive templates to create video experiences that drive audience engagement for each stage of the live event lifecycle:

Pre-event promotion For the pre-event stage, marketers have features such as a countdown clock, a calendar event download, lead capture forms, and social sharing widgets to capture site visitor interest, create buzz around the event, and allow companies to promote live events before they air.

Live event streaming During the live video event, the destination page features the live video while supporting social widgets and chat features foster engagement and create a sense of community around the event.

Post-event VOD After the live stream, the post-event tools enable organizations to create video-on-demand (VOD) sites of the live event content and implement calls-to-action (CTAs) for follow up. There is also an option for site visitors to submit email addresses to subscribe to future events or notifications from the brand.



Availability

Brightcove Gallery Live Event is available through the Brightcove Video Marketing Suite (VMS), and is available automatically to all VMS customers. Customers who do not have VMS may upgrade from Video Cloud by contacting their account manager or by visiting www.brightcove.com.

About Brightcove Video Marketing Suite

The Brightcove Video Marketing Suite offers the most comprehensive solution for organizations to publish and distribute video for brand awareness, lead generation and conversion, internal communications, live events, human resources, and training. VMS includes Video Cloud for content ingest, playback, media management, publishing, and analytics, Gallery for fast and easy publishing of video portals and web pages, and Audience for lead tracking and scoring.

Supporting Quotes

"Live events bring our sport to a whole new, connected audience. We represent a sport that in the past could only be appreciated from the end result - the weighing of the day's catch. Now, we are putting cameras on the water with our competitors, and viewers can engage with our sport like never before. I liked the flexibility of the Gallery Live Event template, and liked being able to plug in our own advertising and chat software into the existing design easily. It is a responsive page, ready for the legion of bass fishing fans using their mobile devices to watch and interact with our content. When we asked our fans how they watched our live shows, we saw photos from people's living rooms to people's boats." - Chris Mitchell, Managing Editor, Bassmaster.com

“SilverLine empowers event production organizations such as marathons, cycling, and triathlon events to use video year-round in order to engage with participants and fans. Live video is a natural fit on race day. It amplifies existing event sponsorships, and it creates entirely new inventory for brands and sponsors to connect with this attractive audience. We recently used Brightcove Gallery Live Event template for an event that had a very fast turn-around requirement. We were able to deliver an amazing product and experience, and we kept the costs in line with what the event needed.” - Holden Comeau, Co-founder, SilverLine

“There is tremendous demand from marketers and communications professionals who want to deliver live experiences to engage their audiences in a personal way. With Brightcove Gallery Live Event, we are making the power of live video more accessible than ever with an intuitive toolkit that makes it easy to create destination pages to promote and publish live streamed events. This new solution is yet another feature in the Brightcove Video Marketing Suite that is built specifically for marketers to make video a powerful part of the modern marketer’s toolset.” - Linda Crowe, Vice President, Digital Marketing, Brightcove

Supporting resources:

Brightcove Gallery Live Event

Brightcove Gallery

Brightcove Video Marketing Suite

Brightcove Video Cloud

Brightcove on social media:

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Brightcove Blog

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for delivering and monetizing video across connected devices. The company offers a full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, distributing, measuring and monetizing video across devices. Brightcove has more than 5,000 customers in over 70 countries that rely on the company’s cloud solutions to successfully publish high-quality video experiences to audiences everywhere. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

Press Contacts

North America:

Vanessa Royle

Waggener Edstrom for Brightcove

(415) 547-7059

vroyle@waggeneredstrom.com

Europe:

Laura Gillen

Waggener Edstrom for Brightcove

lgillen@waggeneredstrom.com

+44 20 7632 3912

This press release may include forward-looking statements regarding anticipated objectives, growth and/or expected product and service developments or enhancements. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the following words (among others): "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "plan," "should" or "anticipates," or comparable words and their negatives. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations contained in these statements. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K. Brightcove assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of changing circumstances or otherwise, and such statements are current only as of the date they are made.