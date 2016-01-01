Brightcove to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (February 28, 2011) – Brightcove, the leading online video platform, today announced its Chairman and chief executive officer, Jeremy Allaire, and its chief financial officer, Chris Menard, will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, being held at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco.

The Brightcove presentation is scheduled for Thursday, March 3, 2011, at 8:35 a.m. Pacific Time (11:35 a.m. Eastern Time).

About Brightcove

Brightcove is a cloud-based online video platform. Media companies, businesses and organizations worldwide use Brightcove to publish and distribute video on the Web. Founded in 2004, Brightcove has offices across North America, Europe and Asia and customers in 50 countries. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

Investor Contact:

Tim Dolan

ICR for Brightcove

timothy.dolan@icrinc.com

617-956-6727

Press Contact:

Kristin Cronin

Senior PR Manager

Brightcove

kcronin@brightcove.com

617-245-5094