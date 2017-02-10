Brightcove Powers Black Spectacles’ Online Learning Platform for Architects and Designers

BOSTON - Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, announced today that Black Spectacles, the leading online platform for architects and designers, has selected Brightcove as its video platform.

Black Spectacles provides aspiring and practicing architects a unique and first-of-its-kind design software curriculum along with an Architect Registration Examination (ARE) prep curriculum. Black Spectacles is the only ARE test prep provider backed by The American Institute of Architects (AIA). All of its courses are available on any device with an internet connection and are taught by practicing architects at some of the biggest firms in the world.

“The technical capabilities of the Brightcove player were a differentiator for us,” Marc Teer, Founder and CEO, Black Spectacles, said. “We’re reaching architects all over the world with our online learning platform, some of whom are in rural areas where the bandwidth is low. The Brightcove player automatically identifies that and allows us to deliver a clean, crisp video regardless of any bandwidth constraints.”

Longer term, Brightcove will work with Black Spectacles to explore a number of other ways Black Spectacles can further enhance its video offerings using Brightcove Gallery, Brightcove In-Page Experiences, and Brightcove Social.

“Black Spectacles is modernizing eLearning with the video offerings it is providing to its customers,” Andrew Feinberg, CEO, Brightcove, said. “We are pleased to be enabling that experience and look forward to helping the company further customize its video platform to deliver a world-class customer experience like we do for other eLearning providers, such as Dentinal Tubules, Gaia, GoNoodle, Praetorian Digital and Recruit.”

