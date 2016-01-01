Brightcove Online Video Innovation Award Winners Announced

Awards presented across seven categories at first annual Brightcove PLAY global customer conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass (May 25, 2011)—Brightcove, a leading global provider of cloud content services, today announced the winners of the company’s first annual Online Video Innovation Awards, recognizing some of the most innovative, cutting edge online video initiatives and campaigns across a number of industries and use cases.

Awards were distributed in seven categories this morning at Brightcove’s first global customer conference, Brightcove PLAY 2011. Categories considered included: Best Agency Campaign, Best Customized Player, Best Live Video Event, Best Long-form Experience, Best Mobile Video Experience Best Monetization Strategy and Best Video in the Enterprise/Corporate Communications.

The full list of winners of the 2011 Online Video Innovation Awards are as follows:

Best Agency Campaign: Code and Theory for Calvin Klein

Best Customized Player: Adjust Your Set for Thomas Pink

Best Live Video Event: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Best Long-form Experience: Showtime

Best Mobile Video Experience: Financial Times

Best Monetization Strategy: Sky Sports for the PGA Master’s 2011

Best Video in the Enterprise/Corporate Communications: Oracle

"We are amazed each day with how our customers use our Video Cloud online video platform to create dynamic, engaging online video experiences," said David Mendels, president and chief operating officer at Brightcove. "These awards give us the chance to honor some of the best minds in the industry and showcase a small group of customers that are leading the way."

The full list of finalists for the 2011 Online Video Innovation Awards are as follows:

Best Agency Campaign: Hey for Holland America, Code and Theory for Calvin Klein, and Innocean for Hyundai Motor’s Veloster Campaign

Best Customized Player: Adjust Your Set for Thomas Pink and California Academy of Sciences

Best Live Video Event: Al Jazeera, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and the U.S. Department of State

Best Long-form Experience: Metropolitan Opera, Lifetime, and Showtime

Best Mobile Video Experience: Financial Times, Warehouse, and American Standard

Best Monetization Strategy: EMI Music, AOL Video, Sky Sports for the PGA Master’s 2011, and Discovery

Best Video in the Enterprise/Corporate Communications: Oracle, Bank of America, and McKesson About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc, a leading global provider of cloud content services, provides a family of products used to publish and distribute the world’s professional digital media. The company’s products include Brightcove Video Cloud, the market-leading online video platform, and Brightcove App Cloud, the pioneering content app platform. Together, more than 3,000 customers in 50 countries rely on Brightcove’s cloud content services to build and operate exceptional media experiences across PCs, smartphones, tablets and connected TVs. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

