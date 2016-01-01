Brightcove Announces Newly Added Speakers and Sponsors for Brightcove PLAY Global Customer Conference

Bank of America, comScore, Facebook, VEVO and Others Join Fast-Growing List of Speakers

Akamai President David Kenny to Deliver Keynote

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 14, 2011 - Brightcove, the leading online video platform, today announced the lineup of newly added speakers and sponsors for Brightcove PLAY 2011, the company’s first annual global customer conference, set for May 23 – 25 at the Seaport Hotel and World Trade Center in Boston.

Adding to an already strong list of speakers, Brightcove customers and partners Bank of America, Facebook, A&E Television Network, VEVO, OgilvyInteractive, Gannett, Adjust Your Set, Cantina Consulting, 5min Media, Rogers Digital Media, Rainbow Media, POLITICO, comScore, Lightmaker, Isobar North America, Legion Enterprises, The Humane Society of the United States, O2 Ireland, Filemobile, YuMe, IDC, TripTV, FreeWheel, WIRED.com and VScreen, Inc. have all signed on to speak at the event. The company also unveiled the next wave of flagship sponsors, which include leading technology and solution partners, KnowledgeVision, Twin Technologies, Telestream, Fig Leaf Software and Brainshark.

The company also announced that David Kenny, president of Akamai, will be delivering a keynote address at the event. Kenny will share his thoughts and vision about where media and content are headed, as well as the next wave of innovations that will help organizations of all kinds achieve success and drive value for their content initiatives.

“I am thrilled to see leading brands and media companies from around the world signing up to speak and participate at Brightcove PLAY,” said Jeremy Allaire, Brightcove chairman and chief executive officer. “The addition of David Kenny to the agenda is also exciting, as he has helped many of the biggest brands in the world achieve success with their interactive marketing initiatives over the course of his long career and is now the driving force behind the tremendous growth and innovation at Akamai.”

As President of Akamai, David Kenny is responsible for leading the company’s business operations, including its product groups; global sales, services, and marketing; engineering; and networks and operations. Prior to Akamai, he was Managing Partner of VivaKi and a member of the Management Board of Publicis Groupe SA, the global marketing services holding company and parent company of VivaKi. He also served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for 11 years at Digitas, Inc. and led the digital agency through a decade of evolution and growth to an industry-leading position in digital and direct marketing services. Kenny was also recently appointed to the Yahoo! Board of Directors.

Brightcove PLAY 2011 will convene hundreds of media companies, marketers, and developers from around the world for three action-packed days of hands-on learning, in-depth strategy sessions, next-generation product demos, all-star keynotes, and networking. The event will feature six keynote presentations and more than 30 expert-lead breakout sessions for business decision makers and strategists, day-to-day users and non-technical programmers, advertising operations professionals and application developers.

Confirmed speakers include: