Brightcove Announces Executive Leadership Transition

Boston, Massachusetts, July 26, 2017 – Brightcove Inc. (Nasdaq: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has appointed Andrew Feinberg, currently President and Chief Operating Officer, as acting Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Feinberg succeeds David Mendels, who reached a mutual agreement with the Board to resign as CEO and as a Director of the Company.

Gary Haroian, Chairman of the Board, stated, “On behalf of the Board, I look forward to working alongside Andy, a proven leader who can immediately step into this role and ensure a smooth transition for our customers, employees and other stakeholders.” Mr. Haroian continued, “We are grateful to David Mendels for his dedication and commitment over the last 7 years and for his leadership in creating a world-class product and organization. Under David’s leadership, the company has created the industry’s leading online video platform and, along with a world-class roster of flagship customers and talented employees, provides a solid foundation to capitalize on the large and growing opportunities in our markets. We wish David all the best in the years to come.”

"It has been an incredible honor to have led Brightcove for the last 4 years as CEO, and I am confident in its future," said Mendels. “I am especially proud of the team we have created that makes this company such a great place to work. We have accomplished a tremendous amount, and I could not be more confident in the Company’s future under Andy and the team going forward.”

Mr. Feinberg joined Brightcove in 2005 and served in multiple executive roles prior to being named President and COO last year. Previously, Feinberg launched and has managed the Company’s successful Japan and Asia Pacific businesses from their inception. Feinberg stated, “We are grateful to David for his many contributions over the years and it has been a privilege to work alongside of him. I am incredibly excited about our position in the market today and the opportunities that lie ahead of us. Given our great products and services, our unmatched customer base, and our incredible team, I am confident in our long-term ability to drive growth and shareholder value.”

The Board has appointed a special committee to identify and recommend candidates for the role of permanent CEO. The search will consider both internal candidates and external candidates with the support of an executive search firm.

