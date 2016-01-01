Brightcove Announces Amazon Fire TV Web App Kit for Video Cloud Customers

New Brightcove-specific HTML5 publisher template enables media owners to easily extend content to Amazon Fire TV

BOSTON, MAY 27, 2015 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced a Brightcove-specific Amazon Fire TV web app kit to optimize delivery of content from Brightcove Video Cloud directly to Amazon Fire TV. Using the template, content owners can leverage their existing Brightcove-based workflows for Amazon Fire TV and easily expand their audience reach and revenue opportunity. The new template is available on Amazon’s Developer Website.

The Brightcove-specific template was developed on the heels of Amazon’s launch of the Web App Starter Kit for Amazon Fire TV, an open source project created to foster creation of media-oriented apps for Amazon Fire TV. For Brightcove publishers, the template provides a way to seamlessly pull in content that’s hosted and organized in Brightcove Video Cloud and use the ultra-fast Brightcove Player.

Because the integration leverages the Brightcove Player, publishers can run ads against their content on Amazon Fire TV using the Google IMA3 advertising plugin, and capture analytics about video consumption on Amazon Fire TV in Video Cloud.

“With a vast number of premium content creators utilizing Brightcove’s solutions, it was a clear choice for us to move forward with creating the Brightcove-specific template,” said Steve Rabuchin, Vice President, Amazon Appstore. “It makes it easy for Brightcove publishers to get their content on Amazon Fire TV, and it’s extremely exciting for our customers who crave great content.”

RLJ Entertainment is an example of a Brightcove customer that is eager to leverage the new template across its multiple properties. Titus Bicknell, Chief Digital Officer at RLJ Entertainment said, "We're excited about the reach and high-quality experience we'll be able to provide our audience on Amazon Fire TV. As we look to launch our Acorn TV (British TV), UMC (Urban Movie Channel), and AcaciaTV (Fitness) apps, the new template will greatly simplify the release of our current and future niche channels.”

As viewers continue to access content on new connected devices, publishers are challenged to make their content accessible and discoverable. “Reaching every device to provide viewers with the content they want, on their terms, while still operating profitably, is complex,” said Mike Green, Vice President, Marketing and Business Development, Media at Brightcove. “The Brightcove-specific template makes building apps for Amazon Fire TV easy, letting our publishers reach viewers who simply want to ‘lean back’ in their living room.”

