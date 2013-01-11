Setting up an end-to-end encrypted transcoding pipeline

For many Zencoder customers, ensuring that their content is secure during the transcoding process is a top priority. Now that Zencoder supports encrypted inputs, customers can ensure that their data is never stored in the plain as it flows through Zencoder. In short, Zencoder can accept encrypted input, decrypt it for transcoding, then re-encrypt output videos before writing them to a storage location. The importance of this workflow is that both inputs and outputs are then protected. If an unauthorized user were able to access these encrypted files, they would be unable to view them without the key and IV pair used to encrypt them. Let's walk through how this process would look. Before we get started, we'll need an encrypted input. For this example, we'll encrypt a file locally using OpenSSL, then upload it to S3 before creating the transcoding job.

$ openssl aes-256-cbc -k zencoderisawesome -in trailer_test.mp4 -out trailer_test.mp4.enc -p

The -k flag is the secret we want to use, which in this case is "zencoderisawesome". The -p flag tells OpenSSL to print out the key when it's done, which we'll need for decryption later. For us, the output looked like this:

salt=9E7E90A964768A2F key=DAFF64EAE3B3AB9C7905871E407293D4987E16DE76578372E161B1261F39CD66 iv =375FDBBB213C062D544FCB5A6ACBA44E

Now the file is encrypted, so you shouldn't be able to play the file as you would have before. Now we need to upload the file to S3 or an FTP server somewhere so Zencoder can access it. We'll just use the S3 upload interface. Time to build the request. We'll use the Node.js library to send the request in these examples, but the same requests could also be sent using another tool such as the Request Builder. We'll need to specify the encryption key and IV we used above for the input.

var zencoder = require('zencoder')(); zencoder.Job.create({ input: "s3://zencoder-demo/trailer_test.mp4.enc", decryption_method: "aes-256", decryption_key: "DAFF64EAE3B3AB9C7905871E407293D4987E16DE76578372E161B1261F39CD66", decryption_password: "zencoderisawesome" }, function(err, data) { if (err) { console.log("Job wasn't created"); return console.log(err); } console.log("Woo!"); console.log(data); });

This would be enough to create a standard h.264 output, but it wouldn't be encrypted in any way. Sometimes this is useful, because you may want to take an encrypted mezzanine file (a very high quality file used to create other, lower quality outputs) and use it for watermarked or lower quality outputs for distribution. Let's pretend we want to take one mezzanine file, and upload it to three different services. We want one output to be an unencrypted, low quality version with a watermark, and the other two to be encrypted using 2 different keys, one with an identifying watermark and the other without. Before we can create this request, though, we'll need to generate the two keys we're going to use. We'll use OpenSSL again to create these new keys:

$ openssl enc -aes-256-cbc -k supersecret -P salt=12B83BBF81DFA5B7 key=48A9E3FA8A629AEBA5B4F1FAC962920F0D7084E306E0D01A0ED01C920BBCBD08 iv =2B3CABAB503198DB32394245F54E2A34

$ openssl enc -aes-256-cbc -k anothersecret -P salt=DE2DE044EA5FEB2A key=3AAE9D6E5212224BB9F76E328D2BD826F17B4FC292845B6E3B72634D2C28052D iv =169C3DE53C56E74130CDA57BA85F8255

Now we can use these keys when we encrypt the outputs during the transcoding process.

zencoder.Job.create({ input: "s3://zencoder-demo/trailer_test.mp4.enc", decryption_method: "aes-256", decryption_key: "DAFF64EAE3B3AB9C7905871E407293D4987E16DE76578372E161B1261F39CD66", decryption_password: "zencoderisawesome", outputs: [ { url: 's3://some-bucket/decrypted.mp4', quality: 3, width: 320, watermarks: [{ url: 's3://zencoder-live/test-job-watermark.png' }] }, { url: 's3://some-other-bucket/encrypted-watermarked.mp4', width: 720, watermarks: [{ url: 's3://zencoder-live/test-job-watermark.png' }], encryption_method: "aes-256", encryption_key: '48A9E3FA8A629AEBA5B4F1FAC962920F0D7084E306E0D01A0ED01C920BBCBD08', encryption_iv: '2B3CABAB503198DB32394245F54E2A34' }, { url: 's3://some-bucket/encrypted-out.mp4', width: 720, encryption_method: "aes-256", encryption_key: '3AAE9D6E5212224BB9F76E328D2BD826F17B4FC292845B6E3B72634D2C28052D', encryption_iv: '169C3DE53C56E74130CDA57BA85F8255' } ] }, function(err, data) { if (err) { console.log("Job wasn't created…"); return console.log(err); } console.log("Woo!"); console.log(data); });