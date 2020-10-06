A Night for Austin: Setting Up a Virtual Stage in The “Live Music Capital of the World”

Welcome to the “Lone Star State” of Texas, home to what many refer to as the “Live Music Capital of the World”, the capital city of Austin. Throughout the years this city has been home to a parade of music lovers, disco dancers, indie rockers, and all sorts of talented musicians.

From every street corner to even the smallest cafe, those who have come to visit this melodic jungle have always been sure to find a live stage where they can swing and sing to any kind of rhythm. However, much like the rest of the world, this vibrant city has recently been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

With the cancellation of Austin’s famous SXSW conference, that hosts a variety of film and music festivals throughout the month of March, the city has seen a drastic loss in tourism revenue, and that’s just an addition to Austin’s already struggling economy.

From businesses having to close their doors and industries like entertainment, tourism, and hospitality taking a direct hit, the city has faced a whirlwind of challenges throughout the past few months much like the rest of the world.

If history can teach us anything, it’s that when communities face trials and tribulations, there are a few inspiring heroes that arise to grace the cause. For renowned singer and songwriter Paul Simon, wrangling together a talented cast of friends and artists for A Night for Austin is just what the city needs.

Simon, along with musicians such as Willie Nelson, James Taylor, and many more, has joined forces with Luck Reunion and the Austin Community Foundation to bring a live benefit concert to the music-loving fans of Austin, Texas as well as viewers around the world. This 2-hour live-streamed performance will happen on Wednesday, June 10 at 8:00 PM CT (9:00 PM ET) and be streamed for free on Luck Renunion’s Twitch channel and broadcasted to CBS Austin.

This commercial-free, telethon-style event will do more than give the residents of Austin a night of much-needed entertainment; it will also benefit the community by raising money to help those who have been financially or physically affected by the global pandemic.

To ensure this event can be streamed to homes all over the country and the world, we’re proud that Luck Reunion has chosen to partner with our team at Brightcove. As rewarding as it is to have yet another opportunity to demonstrate our technology's ability to reach millions of viewers around the globe, we’re even more excited to be a part of something bigger: an opportunity to spread the power of music and to support a great community.