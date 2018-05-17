PLAY 2018 starts in just three days, and we’re thrilled to finally show our customers, partners, and industry experts from around the world everything we’ve been working on over the past year. With 500+ online video enthusiasts representing five continents and over 20 countries, we’re positive it’s going to be our best conference yet.

But if PLAY 2018 didn’t happen to make it onto your calendar, don’t worry! We didn’t forget you, and we’ve got the next best thing. Starting at 9AM EST, Monday, May 21st, we’ll be live streaming the PLAY 2018 Morning Blockbuster keynote speech, featuring Brightcove CEO, Jeff Ray, Seven West Media’s Clive Dickens, Deloitte’s Michael Weinstein, Avanade’s Matt Stegen, HJ Holdings Tomohiro Nishijo, and ORI TV’s Bat-Erdine Gankhuyag. Before the speakers hit the stage, get amped with a live, glow-in-the-dark performance from dance troupe iLuminate, dubbed “Best New Act in America” by America’s Got Talent!

Join the live stream here, and don’t forget to share what you think using #PLAY2018 on all social channels. Let’s get watching!