Introducing Brightcove Social

The video landscape is evolving. Social networks are putting a hyper focus on online video: YouTube has grown to more than 1.3 billion users watching 5 billion videos daily; Facebook averages eight billion daily views from over 500 million viewers; and 82 percent of Twitter users watch video content on Twitter. According to new Brightcove research, video is rising in popularity with consumers on social networks: 67 percent of users are increasing their consumption of social video and 75 percent make decisions based on the videos they watch.

This is clearly a major opportunity, but with every opportunity comes a challenge. The challenge with social video is how to effectively manage publishing workflows across many of social accounts and consolidate analytics across them to understand performance. Each channel has different information required for a post, different metadata for management, different interface for users, different levels of user permissions/access, and different sets of analytics and metrics. It’s a lot to manage.

That’s where Brightcove Social comes in. At Brightcove, we have built a product that streamlines the social video publishing workflow and aggregates analytics across social networks so you can comprehensively understand performance.

Here’s an overview of what you can do with Brightcove Social:

Publish video to native players on social channels: Use the advantages each platform gives to native video content by easily selecting videos and adding metadata to publish natively to Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

Gain deep insight through social video analytics. View and compare video analytics for Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter, as well as other web properties, to understand video performance. Capture feedback such as likes, comments, and shares to better understand viewer preferences.

Streamline and optimize content tailored for each social network. Quickly and easily optimize content for the different needs of each social network by clipping and editing video content.

Improve time to site by automated sync rules. Set up sync rules to automatically publish video content with designated metadata tags, streamlining time to site.

